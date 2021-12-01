Trophy time for ladies at Rugby Golf Club

Presentations to winners of 2021 competitions at Clifton Road course

By Zoe Ashton
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 6:44 am
Rugby Golf Club ladies prize winners with (seated) Club President Judith Pegler and Lady Captain Sue Tura

The ladies of Rugby Golf Club were pleased to be able to enjoy their trophy presentation evening last week at the Clifton Road clubhouse.

The catering staff prepared a lovely three course meal before Captain Sue Tura and Vice Captain Marie Wardpresented trophies to the winners of the golf competitions played over 2021.

Scuppered by Covid-19 last year, in contrast, this year, the section managed to play the majority of the individual and team competitions.

The Championship Cup, which is a competition played over 36 holes in one day, testing not just golf ability but stamina too, was won by club president Judith Pegler.

