Trophy time for ladies at Rugby Golf Club

Rugby Golf Club ladies prize winners with (seated) Club President Judith Pegler and Lady Captain Sue Tura

The ladies of Rugby Golf Club were pleased to be able to enjoy their trophy presentation evening last week at the Clifton Road clubhouse.

The catering staff prepared a lovely three course meal before Captain Sue Tura and Vice Captain Marie Wardpresented trophies to the winners of the golf competitions played over 2021.

Scuppered by Covid-19 last year, in contrast, this year, the section managed to play the majority of the individual and team competitions.