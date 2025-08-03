Warwick Golf Club latest results

By Simon Duns
Contributor
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 17:09 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 11:08 BST
Here are the results for Warwick Golf Club for June and July.

1st June: June monthly medal; 1st Simon Duns net 65 (on count back), 2nd Anthony Houghton net 65.

8th June: Warwick Spectacular; 1st Kulwant Sandha 41 stableford points, 2nd Lee Such 36 stableford points.

15th June: Derek Dunkley memorial (combined stableford); 1st Cindy Lewis & Anthony Houghton 66 points, 2nd Paul Williamson & Simon Duns 61 points.

Captain’s Day winners Robert and Daniel Buckingham with Captain, Cindy Lewis.

22nd June & 29th June (36 holes): Club championship; 1st Robert Buckingham 151 gross, 2nd Anthony Houghton 165 gross. Warwick Bowl; 1st Mick Dale net 130, 2nd Robert Brown net 137. Seniors; 1st Robert Buckingham 151 gross, 2nd Anthony Houghton 165 gross.

6th July: July monthly medal; 1st Cindy Lewis net 65, 2nd Anthony Houghton net 67.

13th July: Bill Healey memorial; 1st Morgan Davies 45 stableford points, 2nd Simon Duns 33 stableford points.

20th July: Burns trophy; 1st Phil Head 35 stableford points, 2nd Ron Jeffries 32 stableford points.

27th July: Captain’s Day; 1st Robert and Daniel Buckingham net 56, 2nd Andy Taylor and Ron Jeffries net 60.

