Warwick Golf Club latest results
1st June: June monthly medal; 1st Simon Duns net 65 (on count back), 2nd Anthony Houghton net 65.
8th June: Warwick Spectacular; 1st Kulwant Sandha 41 stableford points, 2nd Lee Such 36 stableford points.
15th June: Derek Dunkley memorial (combined stableford); 1st Cindy Lewis & Anthony Houghton 66 points, 2nd Paul Williamson & Simon Duns 61 points.
22nd June & 29th June (36 holes): Club championship; 1st Robert Buckingham 151 gross, 2nd Anthony Houghton 165 gross. Warwick Bowl; 1st Mick Dale net 130, 2nd Robert Brown net 137. Seniors; 1st Robert Buckingham 151 gross, 2nd Anthony Houghton 165 gross.
6th July: July monthly medal; 1st Cindy Lewis net 65, 2nd Anthony Houghton net 67.
13th July: Bill Healey memorial; 1st Morgan Davies 45 stableford points, 2nd Simon Duns 33 stableford points.
20th July: Burns trophy; 1st Phil Head 35 stableford points, 2nd Ron Jeffries 32 stableford points.
27th July: Captain’s Day; 1st Robert and Daniel Buckingham net 56, 2nd Andy Taylor and Ron Jeffries net 60.