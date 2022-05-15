Women on Par at the Warwickshire - beginners enjoy golf challenges

The beginners, with varying degrees of experience, took on 19 challenges ranging from learning to mark your golf ball so it can be identified, to making a par score of three during the round, to completing the round with the same ball you started with.

Six groups were each accompanied by a Warwickshire lady volunteer as they headed off round the Par 3 Castle course. Amazingly no one scored less than 9 and the two winners achieved a massive total of 16.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They witnessed many pars, a brilliant chip in from off the green and a tee shot hitting the flagpole but sadly not dropping in.

By the end of the evening, sipping drinks courtesy of The Warwickshire, many ladies were exchanging contact details ready to embark on the next stage of their golf journey.

The club hope to welcome lots of them soon to their busy, enthusiastic Ladies section, captained by Mary Martin.