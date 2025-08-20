Good draw at St Neots

Tell us your club news.

Borough keep unbeaten run going

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Neots 0–0 Rugby Borough

Rugby Borough extended their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a hard-fought goalless draw at St Neots on Tuesday evening.

The visitors carved out the better chances across the 90 minutes but were guilty of wasteful finishing, passing up several opportunities to take control of the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the closing stages it was Borough who had to dig in, with goalkeeper Karl O’Neill producing two outstanding saves to secure the point and maintain the clean sheet.

Borough now turn their attention to the FA Trophy this Saturday, when they make club history with their first appearance in the competition. They face fellow league rivals Sutton Coldfield at Coles Lane, with a 3pm kick-off.