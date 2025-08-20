Good draw at St Neots
St Neots 0–0 Rugby Borough
Rugby Borough extended their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a hard-fought goalless draw at St Neots on Tuesday evening.
The visitors carved out the better chances across the 90 minutes but were guilty of wasteful finishing, passing up several opportunities to take control of the contest.
In the closing stages it was Borough who had to dig in, with goalkeeper Karl O’Neill producing two outstanding saves to secure the point and maintain the clean sheet.
Borough now turn their attention to the FA Trophy this Saturday, when they make club history with their first appearance in the competition. They face fellow league rivals Sutton Coldfield at Coles Lane, with a 3pm kick-off.