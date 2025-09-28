Graded tournament attracts good entry at Lillington Free Church

There was a good turnout for Lillington Free Church's latest graded tournament.

Lillington Free Church Table Tennis Club held its first graded tournament of the season at St Nicholas Leisure Centre in Warwick.

It attracted players from as far away as Gwent and Sheffield.

In the morning events the Senior semi-finals saw Steve Bertie of Continental Stars in Birmingham account for Liam Conland of Coventry 3-1. Church’s Dave Ramsey secured the other spot in the Final when defeating club mate Owain Jones 3-1. In a thrilling Final, Bertie got home by the narrowest of margins, 11-9 in the 5th.

The Junior event was played as a round robin. Jack Ganderton of Colebridge emerged as the top player. Tournament regular Simona Vassileva of Continental was the runner-up nudging Johan Pretorius and Tudor Draghici, both of the host club, into third and fourth.

The Cadets was also played as a round robin. Coventry’s Alexander Woodward came top edging Church’s top cadet, Otis Green.Pollyanna Protheroe made her journey from Gwent worthwhile with a good third place.

Finally, the under 13 round robin saw Rex Pooley of Market Bosworth take top berth. Charlie Price of Coventry was the runner-up.

In the afternoon, graded events, in which entrants select their appropriate level, were played. In Grade A Sam Weaving of Free Church won in straight games in his semi-final with Gary Jackson of St Georges whilst his club and team mate, Dave Ramsey, got his revenge on Steve Bertie in 5 in their semi-final. Weaving took the bragging rights 3-0.

Young Jack Ganderton reached the semi of the Grade B, overcoming Nuneaton’s Curt Baggott 3-1 whilst Liam Conland beat Stratford’s Robert Tkacyzk in 5. Ganderton put up a brave fight in the final but the youngster fell in 5.

In Grade C, Salman Atta of WCC overcame Alex Woodward of Coventry in one semi with Rex Pooley beating Josephine Bennett of Continental 3-0. Pooley proved too strong for Atta in the Final, winning 3-0.

In the Improvers David Grant of Continental Stars, edged a tough battle with Pollyanna Protheroe, triumphing 11-8 in the 5th. Church’s Shivam Gupta booked his place in the final with a 3-1 over Ming Xu of Coventry. However, Grant took the Final in straight games.

In the Beginners Stiaan Van Rensburg of Free Church defeated Xander Church-Jones of Radford in straight games to reach the Final but his club mate, Johan Reimel lost out in 4 to Charlie Price. The finalists had faced each other in the morning in the under 13 event with Price winning. However, Van Rensburg exacted revenge, pipping his opponent 11-9 in the 5