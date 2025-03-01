Grover Rovers get back on track in Leamington skittles league
Jacob Sargent led the way with a magnificent 53, as Rovers racked up the biggest score of the season in beating Bad Eggs 240-191 (20-0). Joe Somra and Jonathan Wigley also weighed in with hefty contributions of 43 and 40 respectively.
Not to be outdone title challengers Zimmers also picked up maximum points, overcoming Groovies 211-172 (20-0), and in so doing breezed into second place, past Demons, who had no match this week.
James Cowan’s 40 was the top score for Zimmers, who are now sitting pretty in second place with a game in hand on the leaders.
Fourth place BFC United slipped back a bit as they only picked up 11 points in a 196-196 (11-8) drawn match against All Sorts, who stay seventh but close to within four points of Bad Eggs. Fifth place Jocky’s Jokers picked up a good win 204-177 (17-3) against Nutters, who nevertheless stay ahead of Groovies at the bottom of the table.
Pacemakers extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a 187-177 (14-6) win over close rivals Skittled Pink, to stay just ahead of them in eighth place.