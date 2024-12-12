Grovers back but Demons chasing hard
The leaders took on tenth place Nutters, and with a commanding performance, beat them 211-189 (14-6).
However, an even more impressive performance from second place Demons, saw them win 214-185 (16-4) against bottom side Skittled Pink, to move to within six points of the leaders.
A win for Zimmers moves them up from sixth to third, while BFC United, Jocky’s Jokers and Bad Eggs, who have no game this week, all slip one place. That keeps Zimmers in touch with the top two, after pipping All Sorts in a very tight match, just 207-206 (14-6). All Sorts’ last man, and top scorer, Neil Smith’s valiant 42 falling just one pin short of catching Zimmers’ total.
In a bottom half of the table battle, eighth place Pacemakers got off to a cracking start against ninth place Groovies, but their last pair failed to deliver. The early points, however, were sufficient to give Pacemakers the victory 199-174 (14-6).