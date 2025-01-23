Grovers Rovers boost bid for Leamington skittles title

Leaders Grovers Rovers beat challenging Demons.

A top of the table clash in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League this week, saw leaders, Grovers Rovers, hold off the challenge of second place Demons, thanks to a 215-210 (14-6) win, with last man Jack Hawkes pin score of 44 seeing them over the line.

BFC United move up to third place after beating Pacemakers 206-179 (16-4) with Kevin “kingpin” Mitchell top scoring on 43. Zimmers slip one place to fourth, despite a 208-181 (14-6) win over Skittled Pink, who stay ninth.

Mel Turner was top score for Zimmers with 41. Jocky’s Jokers stay fifth, after just squeezing out a win 200-199 (11-9) in a very tight match against Groovies. Groovies last man, Pete Harrison, top scored with 43 but just failed to make up the difference.

No match this week for All sorts, so Bad Eggs move up above them, into sixth, with a 176-171 (13-7) win over Nutters.