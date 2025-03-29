Grovers Rovers clinch Leamington skittles title
Needing just twelve points to clinch the title, their first pair got off to a flying start, winning both legs against bottom of the league Nutters. However, a nervy performance from the second pair (both losing) saw Nutters come back into the match. Despite that set back, the final pairing of Jonathan Wigley and Jack Hawkes, romped home with scores of 41 and 46 respectively, to win 220-197 (14-6).
It was just as well they got the points they needed, since second place Demons picked up a maximum twenty-point haul, beating Skittled Pink 219-184 (20-0), to finish just three points behind the leaders. If only any one of their three most consistent players hadn’t lost in the previous week’s match, then the title would have been theirs (c’est la vie)!
Zimmers finished third despite losing 211-226 (4-16) to an outstanding All Sorts performance, although All Sorts top scorer, and top of the averages, Neil Smith, lost his game against James Cowan 46-41.All Sorts finish sixth, just outside the top half.
BFC United stay fourth, despite being unable to field a team this week, so Bad Eggs picked up a 203-0 (14-0) win and to finish seventh in the league.
Pacemakers finish eighth after edging out Groovies in a 197-195 (8-12) win, with Yvette Harris, on 42, top scoring for Groovies, who finish tenth.