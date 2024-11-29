Grovers Rovers extend their lead

This week’s top of the table clash in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League, saw leaders, Grovers Rovers, dominate in their game against second place BFC United, with a 204-191 (17-3) win.

This takes them over twenty points clear at the top, but they have played one more match than the other contenders.

BFC drop two places to fourth. Zimmers move up to second place despite losing 189-193 (9-11) to Jocky’s Jokers, who stay fifth, in a group of four teams covered by just four points.

Demons climb from sixth to third, just three points behind Zimmers, thanks to a 200-195 (14-6) win over All Sorts, who stay seventh.

Skittles skipper Joe Somra, with star player Jon Wigley and newby Aditya Singhal

Bad Eggs drop two places, to sixth, after being beaten 180-182 (7-13) by Pacemakers, who stay eighth.

Nutters took on Skittled Pink, in the bottom of the table clash, with Skittled Pink coming out on top, picking up their second win of the season 182-167 (14-6).

Although they still stay bottom, they move to within two points of Groovies, who had a blank fixture this week.

Nutters move up one place to ninth.

