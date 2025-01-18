Grovers Rovers top of the pile

Grovers Rovers stretch their lead at the top of the Blythe Liggins Skittles League with maximum points in a 227-186 (20-0) win over Groovies who drop to tenth.

Jonathan Wigley’s top score of 43, helped Rovers to take the top team score of the season so far. Meanwhile, last year’s champions, Zimmers, put a dent in second place Demons challenge with a 217-202 (13-7) win, to stay third and close the gap to Demons.

Fourth place BFC United moved level on points with Zimmers, beating Jocky’s Jokers 197-186 (14-6) to stay in the hunt. That allowed All Sorts to move up to within a point of Jokers as the inflicted a 193-163 (14-6) defeat on an out of form Pacemakers side.

Bottom side Skittled Pink picked up their biggest win so far, beating Bad Eggs 194-188 (15-5) to move up two places to ninth, while Bad Eggs drop one place to seventh.