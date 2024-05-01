Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Villagers went into their quarter final clash against Trentham knowing that a win would set up a home semi final against one of Wigan or Northallerton with a Twickenham final up for grabs. Both sides came into the game on the back of strong victories in the RO16, and Harbury this looked like being the toughest test so far with Trentham unbeaten at home this year, having only lost one game all season.

A ding-dong battle in the first half saw tries for Tom Arnold, Will Higgins, Harry Holland and Ricky Alford, with Ricky converting 2 of the 4 tries, whilst Trentham scored 3 tries of their own and a penalty, all of which were converted.

A half time score of 26-24 to the away side was quickly turned on its head as Trentham took advantage of Harbury being down to 14 men to score 2 tries, one of which was converted, giving them a 10 point lead at the mid-point in the second half.

Victorious Squad

Harbury lost a number of players to injury during the game, but Trentham ill-discipline gave the Village side an avenue back into the fixture, as first Charlie Allerton scored an unconverted try to force a one score game. Trentham saw themselves reduced to 13 men with 10 minutes to go, and the pressure told in the last minute of the game as another cynical foul at the breakdown saw Habury awarded a penalty try. Harbury were able to see the game out in the dying seconds to secure a huge home semi final and a 36-34 win away from home. Man of the Match was awarded to Jackson Hobson for a sterling display, whilst Ricky Alford led from the front with a true Captain's display.