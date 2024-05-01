Harbury RFC into Papa John's semi-final
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Villagers went into their quarter final clash against Trentham knowing that a win would set up a home semi final against one of Wigan or Northallerton with a Twickenham final up for grabs. Both sides came into the game on the back of strong victories in the RO16, and Harbury this looked like being the toughest test so far with Trentham unbeaten at home this year, having only lost one game all season.
A ding-dong battle in the first half saw tries for Tom Arnold, Will Higgins, Harry Holland and Ricky Alford, with Ricky converting 2 of the 4 tries, whilst Trentham scored 3 tries of their own and a penalty, all of which were converted.
A half time score of 26-24 to the away side was quickly turned on its head as Trentham took advantage of Harbury being down to 14 men to score 2 tries, one of which was converted, giving them a 10 point lead at the mid-point in the second half.
Harbury lost a number of players to injury during the game, but Trentham ill-discipline gave the Village side an avenue back into the fixture, as first Charlie Allerton scored an unconverted try to force a one score game. Trentham saw themselves reduced to 13 men with 10 minutes to go, and the pressure told in the last minute of the game as another cynical foul at the breakdown saw Habury awarded a penalty try. Harbury were able to see the game out in the dying seconds to secure a huge home semi final and a 36-34 win away from home. Man of the Match was awarded to Jackson Hobson for a sterling display, whilst Ricky Alford led from the front with a true Captain's display.
Harbury will now welcome Wigan to Waterloo Fields this Saturday, with their opponents having overcome Northallerton 22-17 away from home. This will be another very tough test for Harbury, and they need a big home support to help drive them over the line. Kick off is at 3pm, and the bar and BBQ will be open before, during, and after the game. Please come down and help the squad secure the victory in an historic game. Wigan is a town with a population of over 300,000, compared to Harbury's c. 2,000. A victory here would be a real coup and a massive statement for Warwickshire rugby.