Harbury Tennis Club crowned Club of Year at Warwickshire LTA awards

Harbury Tennis Club receiving their 2021 Warwickshire LTA Club of the Year award

Harbury Tennis Club were crowned Warwickshire LTA’s Club of the Year 2021 at the recent annual awards evening.

The award was presented by Sandi Proctor (LTA Deputy President), and as category winners Harbury goes forward to the LTA’s Midlands Regional event.

The club has thrived in the last two years during very difficult times and been able to increase membership in all categories, but its community involvement was also recognised, in particular its link with Harbury School, where a number of initiatives have been delivered.

The club’s next event is a She Rallies open morning on Sunday, April 3 from 9.30-11.30am.

It’s a great free event for women and girls to encourage more even participation in tennis and will focus on fun and ball skills for any age.