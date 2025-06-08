Harrys Hope impresses as Warwick heads to its summer break

Harrys Hope clears the last in the Edmond Shipway Handicap Chase (photo by David Pratt)

A sunny, but breezy evening greeted racegoers at Warwick's Wigley Property Night which brought the curtain down on the 2024/5 season and they saw an impressive performance from Harrys Hope in the long-distance chase.

Harrys Hope, a winner of three chases, was runner-up to I'm A Starman over hurdles last time and, despite making a mistake at the open ditch on the final circuit, had the three-mile Edmond Shipway Handicap Chase won a long way out. Although the winning distance over favourite Shadows In the Sky was officially 1¼ lengths, Ben Jones was easing down all the way up the run-in and she could have won by far more.

Saint Bibiana, who was scoring for the fourth time over hurdles when winning at Huntingdon last time, proved too good for her rivals in the opening Cancer Research UK Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles.

Sent off the 4/5 favourite, she had led from start to finish, but was facing a stiff challenge from top-weight Hostile Hotelier at the final flight. Saint Bibiana shifted to her right jumping the flight, impeding Hostile Hotelier who fell, leaving her well clear to win easily in the hands of Olive Nicholls.

Ice In The Veins, owned and trained by Dan Skelton, was a hot 4/11 favourite to make his hurdling debut a winning one in the following Newton LDP Maiden Hurdle. Runner-up in a bumper here in April, he was given a patient ride by Harry Skelton and cruised up to join leader Jefe Triunfo between the last two flights.

His jumping hadn't been too fluent through the race, however, and it was 20/1 shot Jefe Triunfo who came away from the flight the better to open up an unbeatable lead on the short run-in.

Nine lined up for the Rainier Developments & Strategic Land Novices' Handicap Hurdle and Red Panda, who had been placed three times to date, set out to make all the running. The pack, including favourite Definite Dream, closed in on her turning for home, but it was Byzantium, who had been switched off early by Jay Tidball, who proved too good for them all to make it a double on the day for trainer Paul Nicholls after the success of Keel Strand at Newton Abbot.

Soleil d'Arizona built up a big lead going down the back straight In the Tetra Real Estate Mares' Handicap Hurdle and, although Fromheretoeternity closed the gap from the last flight, she held on by half a length to give the Skeltons their customary Warwick winner.

Theonlywayiswessex looked to be on his way to victory when jumping past leader Isocrate at the second-last fence in the closing Virtus Property Services Handicap Chase, but Richie McLernon got a renewed run from Isocrate to regain the lead on the run-in.

Racing returns after a summer break with the Pricedup Season Opener on Tuesday 23 September.