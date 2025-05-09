Hawkes Mill victorious in George Dutton final

The George Dutton Cup is a fabulous looking trophy to recognise a local man who played a significant part in local footballing history, who also found fame and international headlines in his lifetime.

The match tonight was between Hawkes Mill Sports FC and Khalsa, at Stockton Sports and Social Club.

Hawkesmill took the lead after just 3 minutes after high pressure caused a mistake at the back, and ended in the Khalsan keeper bringing down Ryan Price . The resulting spot kick was duly converted by Luke Wilson .

Hawkesmill coming off the back of 2 recent cup final defeats continued with the pressure, and after 18 minutes a Tom Hall long throw was only partially cleared and Tom himself ran onto the ball and let fly from 25 yards into the top corner for two nil.

The 3rd came after 30 minutes. Owen Wassell who ran the Khalsa back line ragged all evening, getting in down the sides crossing for Matt Budd’s volley to make it 3 nil

Khalsa got back into the game just before half time with a cross from the right hand side met by Josh Mann whose deft flick header gave the Khalsa lads some hope. Hawkes Mill were reduced to ten men early in the second half for back chatting the referee.

Despite being a man down, Hawkesmill dug in and didn’t give the Khalsa lads anything on the night. Khalsa came close hitting the bar and a golden chance at the far post went begging.