Historic golfing tournament returns to renowned Warwickshire venue

Paul Lawrie OBE wins Farmfoods British Par 3 2024

The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship is set to make its highly anticipated return to Nailcote Hall in Warwickshire this summer, taking place from Tuesday 5th to Friday 8th August 2025.

Celebrating its 92nd edition, the event remains a beloved staple of the British golfing calendar, once again offering a unique blend of competitive par-3 golf and celebrity entertainment.

First played in 1933 at the Palace Hotel in Torquay, the Championship has long held a special place in the sport’s history. Today, it continues at its home on the Cromwell Course at Nailcote Hall, a renowned short course that demands precision.

The venue has become synonymous with the tournament’s appeal, attracting professional golfers and famous faces from across the sporting and entertainment worlds. Business consultants Champions (UK) plc will once again act as event organisers, a company with an over-20-year history in the growth of golf internationally and sponsorship of many widely recognised professionals.

Tony Jacklin at the Farmfoods British Par 3 2024

Two-time major winner and Ryder Cup legend Tony Jacklin CBE, a central figure in the tournament’s modern era, returns both as host and competitor in the Celeb-AM. He will be joined by a field of seasoned professionals and fellow celebrities, with the pros all vying for their share of the €150,000 prize fund, where €50,000 will be awarded to the winner and the rest distributed among the top 59 players.

Ahead of the tournament, Jacklin said: “I am very much looking forward to returning to Nailcote Hall in early August to get together with some of my old Ryder Cup colleagues and friends at the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship.

“I have been the host since 2008 and have the fondest memories of years past!”

Among the professionals confirmed for this year’s competition are fellow Ryder Cup heroes Ian Woosnam, Phil Price and Peter Baker, as well as major winner Stephen Dodd, returning Sky Sports analyst and former Ryder Cup player Rob Lee, and international stars Michael Campbell and Clarke Dennis. The tournament is also set to feature appearances from the likes of father-son duo Paul and Craig Lawrie, the former being victor of the 1999 Open Championships, and stalwarts of the event including Gary Wolstenholme and Andrew Marshall.

In addition to the main professional competition, the event’s renowned celebrity pro-am contests on Tuesday and Friday will bring a touch of star power to the fairways. Taking part across the week are former Scotland international footballer Gary McAllister, 1983 World Darts Champion Keith Deller, and West Indian cricketing legend Franklyn Stephenson. Joining them is actor Danny Walters, best known for his roles in EastEnders and Benidorm, along with former professional footballers Alan McInally, Don Goodman, Peter Odemwingie and Clayton Blackmore.

The celebrity roster also includes former Olympic and World Championships sprinters Derek Redmond and Kris Akabusi, Team GB legends Gail Emms and Calum Giles, alongside renowned English broadcaster John Inverdale.

The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship is open to the public free of charge, providing golf fans with a rare opportunity to see legends of the game and household names in an intimate and picturesque setting.

For those looking to enhance their experience, VIP hospitality packages are available, offering premium dining and views from the comfort of the marquee.

Broadcast highlights of the event will be shown on Sky Sports Golf, continuing the tournament’s tradition of national coverage and helping to bring the drama from Nailcote Hall to living rooms across the country.

For spectator tickets, contact Jordan Holmes at [email protected], or for more information, visit www.britishpar3.com