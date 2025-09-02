Historic success for Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club

Leamington C&AC Senior T&F Team

Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club (LC&AC) has made history by finishing second in the Midlands Senior Track & Field League — the club’s highest-ever placing in its 97-year history.

In the last league match of the 2025, which took place at Edmondscote Athletics Track, the senior team delivered a series of outstanding performances, culminating in a runners-up position that cements their growing reputation as one of the Midlands’ most competitive athletics clubs. This was all the more remarkable given the club's dramatic rise from Division 4, just three seasons ago.

Founded in 1928, LC&AC has long been a cornerstone of athletics in the region, nurturing athletes from grassroots level through to national competition. While the club has enjoyed success across individual disciplines over the decades, this marks the first time its senior squad has broken into the top two of the Midlands league standings.

Club Chair, David Ashbourne hailed the achievement as “a landmark moment for Leamington athletics”, praising the dedication of athletes, coaches, and volunteers alike. “To secure second place after nearly a century of competition is an incredible reward for the hard work put in by everyone involved,” he said.

Women's 4x100m relay

The Midlands Senior Track & Field League is one of the most competitive regional competitions in the country, featuring athletes across a wide range of disciplines including sprints, distance running, jumps, throws, and relays. LC&AC’s success was built on consistent scoring throughout the season, with athletes contributing vital points in every event.No one typified this more that javelin-thrower Lauren Ashbourne, who clocked up an incredible 183 points across events as diverse as 400m hurdles and pole vault.

Team Manager, Paul Andrew highlighted the depth of the squad as the key to success: “Our team spirit is unparalleled, with athletes from fifteen to just shy of sixty-years-old giving their all, learning unfamiliar events, and supporting each other. We've recorded some national-level performances, thanks in no small part to the input of our excellent coaches, but, equally importantly, relative beginners fighting for every point. This has allowed us to beat some of the biggest clubs in the country”.

As the club approaches its centenary year in 2028, this historic achievement serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of community sport in Warwickshire. LC&AC hopes the result will inspire a new generation of local athletes to take up track and field.

Anyone wishing to take up athletics should contact [email protected]

With the possibility of a new athletics facility on the horizon, LC&AC is now aiming to build on this success and challenge for the league title in future seasons.