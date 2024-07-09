Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having been narrowly beaten by Broadwas in their first Association Croquet match, Kenilworth returned to winning ways against Church Stretton.

This match was played with three players from each team so the morning doubles was played by Cliff Daniel and Nigel Pigdon for Kenilworth. An early break by Stretton put Kenilworth on the back foot. They fought back but eventually lost 15 – 18.

Mervyn Harvey comfortably won the singles for Kenilworth as his less experienced opponent made too many careless decisions. The photograph shows Harvey pegging out to win 26 – 13.

In the afternoon singles, Harvey was ahead in the final stages of his game but his opponent managed a long range hit in to complete the game 26 – 23 to Stretton.

Pigdon, in his first season, continues to improve and took his game 26 – 13.

Captain Daniel took on Stretton’s captain in the final game. As time was called, the Stretton player had a chance to level the game but failed to score the hoop. This allowed Daniel to score a further two hoops to claim the win 20 – 17.

This gave victory to Kenilworth by three games to two.

Kenilworth will travel to Shrewsbury for their next match on 25th July.