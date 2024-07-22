Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cricket lovers who call Leamington Spa their home can now watch their local club’s matches wherever they are in the world – thanks to commercial property agents Bromwich Hardy.

The county’s leading commercial property agency has agreed a three year sponsorship deal worth £5,000 to enable Leamington Cricket Club to livestream its home matches worldwide.

Tom Bromwich, founder partner of Bromwich Hardy, said: “Expats around the world tune in to the perennial favourite, Test Match Special, and now Leamington expats can also watch Leamington Cricket Club’s home games, wherever they are!

“We are delighted to be able to support Leamington Cricket Club. At Bromwich Hardy we pride ourselves in supporting the community wherever and whenever we can.”

Playing at the ground at Arlington Avenue, Leamington Spa, the cricket club this year runs four men’s sides, one women’s side and a wide range of boys and girls age group teams.

The First XI men's side plays in the Second Division of the Birmingham & District Premier Cricket League, recognised as one of the most prestigious competitions in the country. The Second XI play in Division One of the Warwickshire County Cricket League, the 3rds play in Division 5 East and the 4ths in Division 6 East. The club has also entered the Arden Sunday League in 2024.

Club captain Jonathan Wigley said: ““Massive thanks to Bromwich Hardy for their support. It’s been a long term ambition of the club to have our matches live-streamed on YouTube. It really helps grow the club’s online brand in an increasingly digital age.”

Details of the club’s fixtures can be found here and the link to the webcam - https://www.youtube.com/live/Tnv_1qk2vjE