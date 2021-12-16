Dunchurch ice-hockey player selected for Great Britain Under 20s

Rhodes Mitchell-King with the traditional puck for his first Junior goal with the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings

Dunchurch’s Rhodes Mitchell-King has been selected for the Great Britain Under 20 Ice Hockey team.

He has now travelled with them to Romania for their IIHF World Championship (Division 2A) Tournament in Brasov.

They are playing games against Spain, Lithuania, South Korea, Romania and Italy this week.

Rhodes Mitchell-King at a recent game in Blaine, Minnesota

The winner of the six team tournament will be promoted for next season as well as bring home the gold medal.

A past player with Coventry Blaze Ice Hockey Academy (from U10 to U20), Rhodes has played in North America since 2019 firstly at The Hill Academy (Toronto) and now for Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings (USA).

He has previously played for the England U13, U14 and U15 teams and was selected for the Great Britain U18 team.

However, this will be his first international appearance as the Under 18 tournaments have been cancelled over the past two years due to the pandemic.

As a hard-hitting and skilled defence player he also knows where the opposition net is, scoring an ‘international’ hat-trick in one of his England games.

So far this season Rhodes has played more as a forward for Riverkings in the US Premier Hockey League (USPHL), achieving his first junior goal plus three assists.