World bronze medal for Dunchurch ice-hockey player with Great Britain U20s

Rhodes Mitchell-King in action for Great Britain during the World Championships in Brasov in December 2021

Rhodes Mitchell-King of Dunchurch has returned from Romania with Great Britain Under 20s Ice Hockey team where they won the bronze medal.

Playing in Division 2A of the IIHF World Championships GB faced Spain (won 7-2), Lithuania (won 5-3), Korea (lost 5-4 after a penalty shootout), Romania (lost 4-3) and Italy (lost 3-2). Italy won the gold and promotion for next season and Korea took silver.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GB lost their way a bit after the two initial wins but bounced back against Italy with a much better performance.

Rhodes, as a strong defence player, gained more confidence as his first international tournament progressed. He ended up with two assists (2 points) and looks forward now to completing this season back in Wisconsin andhopefully gaining selection for GB U20s next season.