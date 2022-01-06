World bronze medal for Dunchurch ice-hockey player with Great Britain U20s

Rhodes Mitchell-King looking forward to completing season back in Wisconsin

By Zoe Ashton
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 8:21 am
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 8:22 am
Rhodes Mitchell-King in action for Great Britain during the World Championships in Brasov in December 2021

Rhodes Mitchell-King of Dunchurch has returned from Romania with Great Britain Under 20s Ice Hockey team where they won the bronze medal.

Playing in Division 2A of the IIHF World Championships GB faced Spain (won 7-2), Lithuania (won 5-3), Korea (lost 5-4 after a penalty shootout), Romania (lost 4-3) and Italy (lost 3-2). Italy won the gold and promotion for next season and Korea took silver.

GB lost their way a bit after the two initial wins but bounced back against Italy with a much better performance.

Rhodes, as a strong defence player, gained more confidence as his first international tournament progressed. He ended up with two assists (2 points) and looks forward now to completing this season back in Wisconsin andhopefully gaining selection for GB U20s next season.

He had previously been selected for the GB U18s but their tournaments were cancelled over the past two years due to the pandemic.

