Zaine hungry for full-time contract after his Elite ice hockey league debut

Zaine Mckenzie is focusing on a professional ice hockey career

Ice hockey player Zaine Mckenzie made his Elite League debut for Coventry Blaze.

He is signed for Milton Keynes Lightning in the National Ice Hockey League, the second level.

However, he was delighted when Coventry Blaze - who are in the top division of professional ice hockey - asked him to play for them at Manchester Storm.

“So straight away I felt privileged and honoured to have this opportunity to play with top end foreign and British professionals,” said Zaine.

“We lost 5-4, however playing for your hometown club was unreal and it made me more hungry to sign a full-time contract in the Elite league in the next few years.

“So pretty much it’s just got to be focus and hard work from here as I’m still only 18.