It's Family Fun Day at Warwick races on Monday

Six races and family fun at Warwick on Monday (photo by David Pratt)

Bank Holiday Monday sees Family Fun Day at Warwick, one of the most popular meetings of the year, with the first of the six races due off at 2.05pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new jumps season started at Cheltenham on Friday, although the first races open to professional jockeys came a day later with meetings at Uttoxeter and Hexham. Dan Skelton was pipped to the trainers championship by Willie Mullins for the second year in a row and he will be keen to build up an early lead again this season.

A double at the last meeting took Skelton's tally to 14 for the current Warwick campaign and he looks nailed-on to be leading trainer at the course again. He runs Belle Le Grand from his five entries in the opening racingtv.com Mares' Maiden Hurdle and she made a promising debut for the stable when third at Ascot in February. She jumps hurdles for the first time here, as does Last Note, who made an encouraging racecourse debut at Fakenham in April for trainer Nick Littmoden, who has returned to Newmarket after a spell in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Skelton-trained Queens Wish, bought for €140,000 after winning her sole point-to-point, finished seventh over hurdles here last month and now makes her chasing debut in the Visit racingtv.com Novices' Handicap Chase.

Nine line up for the Join Racing TV Now Mares' Handicap Hurdle in which Leave Her To Me looks to follow up her narrow Hereford win in March. She had fallen at the penultimate flight in her previous race at Huntingdon behind Alexandra Larose, but sets a decent standard and may find her biggest challenge coming from Granny Hawkins, runner-up to Highway One O Five over the course in April.

Course winner I'm A Starman is now at the veteran stage in his racing career but, with former champion jockey Harry Cobden in the saddle, could still be the one to beat in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle over three miles and one furlong. He has been raised 3lbs for his narrow Carlisle win and has to concede 14lbs to Rubies Or Gold, who looks well handicapped racing from a rating 16lbs below that of his peak.

The front-running Time To Bite couldn't last home in Newton Abbot's heavy ground last time, but may make amends in the Marcot Flooring Solutions Handicap Chase before Indemnity seeks a second hurdles success against three rivals in the closing racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle.

There is action at the course again on Saturday evening when the Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems featuring Ellie Sax will be the after racing entertainment.