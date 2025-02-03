ITV cameras come to Warwick for Kingmaker Day

Haldon Gold Cup winner Eldorado Allen is amongst the entries at Warwick (photo by Jockey Club Racecourses)

Saturday's Kingmaker Day is one of the highlights of the Warwick season and, with prize money of £220,000 on offer, it should provide a feast of good quality racing, with three races being shown on ITV.

Top of the bill is the £75,000 Unibet Kingmaker Novices' Chase and, over the years, this Grade 2 contest has proved a stepping stone to success at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Amongst the entries is Sir Gino, favourite for the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy at the Festival, although his trainer Nicky Henderson is favouring a race at Newbury the same day.

In his absence, L'Eau du Sud, a winner at Sandown Park last time out, could give leading trainer Dan Skelton another success, although there is not much between him and Rubaud, a last fence faller behind Sir Gino at Kempton Park at Christmas, on official ratings. With Skelton and Nigel Twiston-Davies both having two entries and Sir Gino going elsewhere, it looks likely to be a small field and a race of quality over quantity.

The seven-race card gets underway at 12.55pm with the Class 3 Join Racing TV Now Juvenile Maiden Hurdle and Skelton has made two entries with the unraced Louis Veron and Shareyourbiscuits. One horse with experience is Midnight Rumble, who was second to the useful Lavender Hill Mob over the course last month and looks the one to beat.

You Wear It Well, unsuccessful in three starts over fences this season, could revert to the smaller obstacles in the Read Nicky Henderson's Weekly Unibet Blog Mares' Hurdle (Listed race), although trainer Jamie Snowden has also entered her in a chase at Exeter on Sunday. She looks the one to be on but, in her absence, West Balboa, could give Dan Skelton another winner, although Gala Marceau couldn't be ruled out if making the trip from Ireland.

There are some old favourites entered in the Unibet Middle Distance Series Veterans' Handicap Chase (Series Qualifier) including Cheltenham Festival winner Shakem Up'arry, Haldon Gold Cup winner Eldorado Allen, who was runner-up in a similar race over the course in November, and the Skelton-trained Le Milos.

With 16 entries, the Class 2 eventmasters.co.uk 40th Anniversary Handicap Hurdle looks like being a competitive affair with Newbury winner Impose Toi and the Olly Murphy-trained Act Of Authority two that catch the eye.

There is an even bigger entry for the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle in which Murphy has three possibles before the closing Birmingham Brummies Speedway Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race which, with £17,000 on offer, will be the richest of this type of race to be run at the course this season. It may prove an opportunity for Strong Run, third in a Listed event at Cheltenham, to open her account.

Warwick is introducing what it describes as “a brand new immersive experience” for this meeting, offering exclusive access to a hospitality marquee with Q&A sessions with trainer Ben Pauling and a leading jockey. Known as the Fan Cave, it will be situated in the Paddock Pavilion and is priced at £49.