Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenilworth A beat Kenilworth B in a close fought match in the West Midlands Golf Croquet League.

The playing strength of Golf Croquet players in Kenilworth is such that this year they entered two teams. They were drawn together in the first match.

Kenilworth A, last year’s league winners, did not have it all their own way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first two rounds of four singles games went two games each, but in the third round, Ken A slipped into gear win all four. The final round was again 2 each.

Cliff Daniel scoring Hoop5

The final doubles matches were 1 each, giving Kenilworth A the victory 11 games to 7.

Ken A; Phil Mander scored 4 wins, Phil Blake 3, Mervyn Harvey 2 and Philip Wood, 1.

Ken B; Nick Hegan 2 wins, Nigel Pigdon 2, Pauline Harvey 1 and Cliff Daniel 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet

Make a date to visit us at our Open Day on 26th May. All are welcome, no dress code, you can use a club mallet, but flat soles shoes are required.