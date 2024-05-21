Kenilworth A win local derby
The playing strength of Golf Croquet players in Kenilworth is such that this year they entered two teams. They were drawn together in the first match.
Kenilworth A, last year’s league winners, did not have it all their own way.
The first two rounds of four singles games went two games each, but in the third round, Ken A slipped into gear win all four. The final round was again 2 each.
The final doubles matches were 1 each, giving Kenilworth A the victory 11 games to 7.
Ken A; Phil Mander scored 4 wins, Phil Blake 3, Mervyn Harvey 2 and Philip Wood, 1.
Ken B; Nick Hegan 2 wins, Nigel Pigdon 2, Pauline Harvey 1 and Cliff Daniel 1.
If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet
Make a date to visit us at our Open Day on 26th May. All are welcome, no dress code, you can use a club mallet, but flat soles shoes are required.
Come along and give Croquet a try.