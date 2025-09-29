Kenilworth and Cubbington Sporting celebrate cup success

Brakes Legend Dennis Taylor hands over the Sean Horgan Cup to Kenilworth and Cubbington Captain Adam Short

Kenilworth and Cubbington Sporting took home the Sean Horgan Cup after beating Kenilworth Wardens 2-1.

It was a glorious Sunday afternoon and the pitch looked in great nick. The opening few minutes were tense as the sides settled down. It took twenty minutes for Sporting to break the deadlock. The ball swung in from the right and Sam Smith rose unmarked to head home from 6 yards, giving the Wardens keeper no chance. The rest of the half saw chances at both ends and some neat football from both sides, but neither of the keepers had much to do.

The second half saw both sides committed and the pace picked up. Wardens saw plenty of possession and looked threatening at times but the Sporting defence held firm. With 50 minutes on the clock Wardens had their tails up and were pushing for the equaliser. Good work in midfield and some neat passing, and with the striker Hayden Twycross getting the wrong side of his defender, resulting in a shove in the back.

Twycross took the spot kick himself, but the Sporting keeper made a fine save down to his left, but the ball rebounded back and Twycross was first to the ball to crash it home into the net. Just past the hour mark Sporting suffered another blow. Following more pressure from Wardens, Dylan Wright was brought down just outside the box. Alister Wrist handed a red card. The resulting free kick led nowhere.

Kenilworth Wardens line up before the Sean Horgan Cup Final

With nine minutes to go Sporting continued to fight back and were rewarded when stalwart Luke Swinnerton latched onto the ball and finished to restore the Sporting advantage. And that’s how it finished. Kenilworth and Cubbington Sporting take the Sean Horgan Cup.

The Trophy was presented by Dennis Taylor the Leamington Brakes veteran, with over 600 appearances for the club. Dennis signed on for Lockheed in 1969 and played until the early 80’s. He was equally at home in defence or midfield and was described as tenacious and fast! His long service with the club was rewarded with two testimonial matches, the last one being in 1981 against a Coventry City side.

We move on to the cancer Cup and we start with our “Match of the day” which this week comes from Ettington and it’s also a local derby match, between Ettington Rovers and Kineton United, and it didn’t disappoint! In a pulsating cup tie that ended 6-5 in favour of the home side after 90 minutes of non stop action. The match was a rollercoaster of goals and substitutions, with Ettington Rovers ultimately prevailing in this high-scoring encounter.

Ettington Rovers FC 6 Kineton United FC 5

Kenilworth and Cubbington Sporting line up before the Sean Horgan Cup Final.

The match burst into life early on as Ethan Stevens opened the scoring in the 10th minute, expertly finishing after a precise assist from Charlie Smith. Seven minutes later, Ettington doubled their advantage when Glen Matthew found the net, capitalising on a well-timed cross from Jordan Pearce down the left. Stevens was again on target in the 25th minute, this time assisted by Pearce, who was proving a constant threat from left back.

Kineton United pulled one back in the 36th minute, with Liam Naven-Jones reducing the deficit and setting up a tense finish to the first half. The half concluded with Ettington holding a 3-1 lead.

Glen Matthew scored his second goal of the match in the 66th minute, assisted by the lively Jordan Gill. However, Kineton United responded swiftly, Naven-Jones netting his second goal in the 69th minute to keep the contest finely poised.

The drama escalated as Kineton United scored again in the 72nd minute through Scott Dunn, narrowing the gap and intensifying the pressure on Ettington’s defence. Yet, the home side responded with composure; Ben Sandiford restored a two-goal cushion in the 75th minute, finishing off a move set up by Glen Matthew. Kineton replied again with Tristan Birch getting on the scoresheet.

Referee Tyler Martin-Cortez with assistants, Johnny Jarrett and Rob Dent and fourth official Rob Daffern.

Jordan Gill then added a fifth goal for Ettington in the 84th minute, converting a chance created by Matthew Toms on the left wing. Despite this, Kineton United continued to fight back, scoring again in the 88th minute through Robert Herdman, to make it 6-5. In the closing moments, Ettington made their final substitution with Kai Mason replacing George Maggs in the 89th minute, reinforcing the defence to see out the victory.

The game was a thrilling showcase of attacking football, with Ettington Rovers ultimately prevailing in a memorable cup encounter. Ettington progress into the next round.

Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club FC 3 HRI Harbury FC 0

The tractor boys were two up inside the half hour mark with goals from Michael Parry and Blake Arthur. Edward Aveyard put the final nail in the coffin with thirteen minutes to go.

Midland Rovers FC 3 Bishops Itchington FC 5

Another thriller here as the Rovers youngsters gave the Division 1 side a fright! William Antonio put Rovers ahead after thirteen minutes. Bishops fought back and were level seven minutes later through Sam Shuttleworth. Shaun Watkins then added a second for Bishops just after the re-start. Ed Kostiuk then helped himself to a quick brace in five minutes. Rovers looked done for. However Umpha Koroma and T-Jay Lilley popped up to score for the youngsters and the fight was back on. Bishops weathered the storming come back and Jay Morgan sealed the deal with another Bishops strike with six minutes to go. Bishops progress into the next round.

Wellesbourne Wanderers FC 4 JDS Sporting FC 3

The Division 4 side took the lead here through Ellis St John after only nine minutes. Dylan Koenig replied for Wellesbourne thirteen minutes later. Steven Thomas then restored the JDS lead just past the half hour mark. Alex Rea then restored parity with a strike just before the break. Wanderers took a grip early into the second half. Two goals in seven minutes just before the hour mark opened up a gap and Wanderers looked to be cruising. JDS fought back and with five minutes to go Stephen Minard grabbed a third for JDS and Wanderers had to cling on under the pressure. Wanderers go through to the next round.

We move on to the George Dutton Cup now.

Khalsa FC B 1 Napton FC 3

A game of two halves here. Matthew Moronoey with the single goal for Khalsa on the stroke of half time. Napton woke up after an hour. Chriss Watts with the first. Pepe Fernandez with the second ten minutes later and Matthew Evens added the third five minutes after that. Napton go into the next round.

Southam United Reserves FC 2 Stockton Reserves FC 3

Harley Wright with the opener for Southam just before the half hour mark. Thomas O’Callaghan made it all square just before the break. Riley Birch then restored the Southam advantage just past the hour mark, but O’Callaghan levelled it again just four minutes later. Morgan Jones with the winner for Stockton with nine minutes left on the clock.

Stockton FC 5 Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev’s FC 2

Stockton were always in control here. Ben Banks put them ahead after six minutes. Alastair Stephen added a second ten minutes later. Sam Seaborn pulled one back for Wanderers three minutes after the re-start, but Ben Osborne restored the two goal advantage two minutes later. Josh Thomas then added a fourth for Stockton, and Jake Faulkner replied two minutes later to give the Wanderers a glimmer of hope. Alex Stevens then wrapped it up with ten minutes to go to give Stockton a comfortable win. Stockton progress into the next round.

We move on to League action now and we start as usual with Division 1. We have one game to report.

Long Itchington FC 3 Cubbington Albion FC 2

Two very late consolations for Albion here but Sam Crawford had done the damage with a hat-trick for the Long Men. Nikodem Narloch and Billy Gatfield with the two late Albion strikes. The Long Men go to the top of the table but have played a game more. Albion remain pointless so far. It’s early days yet.

We move on to Division 3

Heathcote Athletic FC 0 Minds Matter FC 4

Harvey Benton with the only goal of the first half, to put Minds in front. Trav Lea then doubled the advantage just before the hour mark. Conor Smith then added a late brace to keep his goal tally ticking over and round it all off.

Kenilworth Town FC 7 (seven) Castle United FC 0

All one way traffic here as Town dominated. Four goals in the first half set the store. James Clay, James Brison, Adam Smith and Max Howard with the goals. The second half was much the same. Smith getting his second four minutes into the second period. Oliver Flynn and Lewis Moreau also adding. Town and Minds Matter level at the top of the table, still early days!

We finish as usual with Division 4 and we have two results.

Chadwick End FC 5 Balsall and Berkswell FC 4

The hornets started first and Ruben Oliveira with the first sting after only four minutes. Terrance Morton had Chadwick level fifteen minutes later. Oliveira and Joe Ryan then both added for the hornets to give them a two goal advantage going into the break. Robert James pulled one back just before the hour mark. Jonathan Ley restored the advantage seven minutes later. Chadwick then performed a late come back with a surge. Paul Rose grabbed a third for Chadwick with twenty minutes to go. Eight minutes later and Morton got his second to level it up again, and with only four minutes left on the clock Oliver Senior scored to steal the points for a grateful home side.

Warwick United FC 3 Miners Arms FC 4

Fastest goal of the day here and it went to Toby Carter of Miners Arms. Tayla Jones added a second on the half hour mark. United came out fired up for the second half and Shamir Entezar scored within three minutes of the re-start. Reiss Johnson restored the advantage on the hour mark, only to see Dean Pugh with a swift response to give United hope. Johnson then scored his second and Miners looked to have it wrapped up. Jedd Jones then popped up in the last minute to put United back within one goal, but it was too late and Miners took the points home.