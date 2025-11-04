Kenilworth and Cubbington Sporting FC progress in Sunday Amateur Cup

Hampton Magna FC

We have lots to cover this week with County Cup fixtures, domestic cup games and some league matches as well.

We start with the County Cups and the first trip is to Gypsy Lane Kenilworth where the current reigning Amateur Cup Champions were in action against visitors from Wolverhampton.

Kenilworth and Cubbington Sporting FC 4 Bustleholme Crankhall FC 0

Sporting were comfortable by half time. Goals from Richard Stedeford, Jake Montgomery and Jack Wilson had set the tone. Bustleholme had travelled all the way from West Bromwich but were going home empty handed. They had little to threaten the workman like Sporting defence and it was no surprise when Alex Poulter added the fourth with five minutes to go to seal the win. Sporting progress into the next round.

Long Itchington FC

Hampton Magna FC 6 Singh Sabha FC 0

Yet again the visitors from the Warley and District League were going home empty handed. Magna were in fine form and Aaron Dickens led the way with a hat-trick. Jordan Bedford had started the scoring with an effort after twenty minutes. Rhys Pugh and Matthew Hughes also added with first half strikes. Dickens completed his triple with twenty minutes to go and Magna progress into the next round.

Southam United Reserves FC 1 Bordesley Rovers Athletic FC 1

Cameron Power struck after only four minutes here to give Southam the advantage. Bordesley didn’t give up and the team from the Oakbourne and Coronation League managed to equalise and that’s how it finished. So it went to penalty kicks. Southam scored all five of their spot kicks and Bordesley missed one so Southam progress into the next round. A great result for the Southam boys who are relative newcomers to adult football.

Referee Johnnie Jarrett with Captains Dan Bates and Sam Crawford

We move on to the Division 4 Cup now and this one comes from Newbold Comyn.

Khalsa FC C 3 Stockton Reserves FC 1

Harry Thompson gave Stockton the lead here after sixteen minutes. Nathan Ozaslan got Khalsa level just before the half hour mark and that’s how it stayed at half time. Ralfie Penton struck on the hour mark to give Khalsa the advantage and Gianni Cefaliello added a third for Khalsa with ten minutes to go. Khalsa progress into the next round.

We go to the George Dutton Cup now and we travel out to Bishops Itchington.

Bishops Itchinghton FC 1 Khalsa FC A 3

Andrew Yeates with the early Bishops goal to give the home team the lead. Josh Mann made it all square just before the break. Ajmeir Sahota struck on the hour mark to give Khalsa the advantage and Talveen Nagi sealed it with five minutes to go. Khalsa A progress into the next round.

We continue with the George Dutton Cup.

Kenilworth WardensFC 1 Bowling Green FC 4

Henry Facchino with the Wardens consolation with eight minutes left on the clock, but the damage had already been done. Fastest goal of the day by Shay Browne after only two minutes had set Bowling Green on their way. Dan Whiting and Claude Ovington also scored before the break. Ed Jolly with the final nail in the coffin with fifteen minutes to go and it was all over bar the shouting. Bowling Green progress.

Our final George Dutton tie come from Napton.

Napton FC 6 Heathcote Athletic 3

Pepe Fernandez got the Napton boys underway after only five minutes. Suroush Lisle-Pourzyaie and a brace from Bradley Allibone made it four before the break. Leo Kinsella and Allibone with his hat-trick made it six and despite Heathcote pulling three back it was all over. Napton progress into the next round.

We move on to League action now and we start with Division 1

Wellesbourne Wanderers FC 4 Leam Hib’s FC 1

Hib’s were ahead after twenty minutes through a Mitchell Williams strike. Alex Rea made it all square ten minutes later and that’s how it remained until the break. Wanderers took the lead ten minutes after the re-start through Joel Giblin. With eighteen minutes to go Elliot Durbin added a third and Ben Adler made it four in the last minute. Wanderers are top with points in the bag but the chasing pack have games in hand. It’s still early days!

We move on to Division 2

Khalsa FC B 1

Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club FC 3

Equal fastest goal of the day here from Blake Devitt to put the Tractor boys in front after only two minutes. Matthew Moroney made it all square just before the half hour mark. Masseys then struck twice more before the break with goals from Harry Craven and Devitt getting his second.

And now for Division 3

Ettington RoversFC 1 Kenilworth Town FC 1

Tommy Clarke with the late first half strike to give Town the advantage at the break. Glen Matthew then struck with the even later last minute reply to make it all square at the end.

Real Barston FC 3 Kineton United FC 0

Charles Pickering put Barston further ahead on the stroke of half time after an own goal had given them the lead. Mikel Aretxabala then made it three on the hour mark and that’s how it stayed.

And we round off with the results from Division 4. We start with a trip to Balsall Common.

Balsall and BerkswellFC 1

Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev’s FC 1

Wanderers went ahead on the half hour mark through Jake Faulkner. The Hornets equaliser came on the hour mark from Ruben Oliveira. Wanderers are on the board!

Chadwick End FC 6 Warwick United FC 1

Mark Turner led the way here with four goals for Chadwick. Jamie Johnson- Rawlings struck to keep United involved but Chadwick were in control. Joshua Dixon and Thomas Wale also chipped in to maintain the Chadwick 100% record, as they sit at the top of the table.

Midland Rovers FC 3 Miners Arms FC 2

Two first half strikes from Robert Pritchard and Jake Eames and another from Luke Sangha on the hour mark were enough for Rovers here.