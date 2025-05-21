Kenilworth B team triumphant in Robertshaw Cup
This competition featured both Kenilworth A and B teams v Himley and Broadwas. Kenilworth A and B were both victorious over Himley and Broadwas in the first two rounds and met in the deciding third round.
Pauline Harvey won all three of her games for the B Team with two for Nick Hegan and one for Ian Roberson. Phil Blake took two victories for the A team but Phil Mander could only manage one win and none for Philip Wood in this round although he had played well in earlier rounds.
The fact that Kenilworth teams took the top two places demonstrates the strength in depth of the Club.
