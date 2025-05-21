Kenilworth B team triumphant in Robertshaw Cup

By Adrian Morris
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 21:24 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 07:52 BST
Lto R Nick Hegan, Pauline Harvey and Ian Robertsonplaceholder image
The top four Golf Croquet teams in last season’s West Midlands League competed for the Robertshaw Cup on Edgbaston’s lawns last Tuesday.

This competition featured both Kenilworth A and B teams v Himley and Broadwas. Kenilworth A and B were both victorious over Himley and Broadwas in the first two rounds and met in the deciding third round.

Pauline Harvey won all three of her games for the B Team with two for Nick Hegan and one for Ian Roberson. Phil Blake took two victories for the A team but Phil Mander could only manage one win and none for Philip Wood in this round although he had played well in earlier rounds.

The fact that Kenilworth teams took the top two places demonstrates the strength in depth of the Club.

Anyone wishing to find out more about Croquet and our club in Kenilworth, please search for ktscc.co.uk you will find a friendly welcome.

