Kenilworth club launches new offers to get adults to pick up the racket

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club at Crackley Lane – Start 2025 on the right foot with KTSCC’s exclusive offers. Designed to inspire adults of all ages to pick up a racket, embrace fitness, and join a vibrant sports community.

Running from January to March, these limited-time opportunities are perfect for anyone looking to stay active, learn a new skill, or simply have fun while meeting like-minded people.

With beginner-friendly courses and affordable membership deals, KTSCC’s New Year promotions are the perfect way to introduce more people to the dynamic and rewarding sports of squash and racketball.

Why Choose KTSCC? With world-class courts, expert coaching, and a welcoming community, KTSCC is the perfect place to begin or continue your racket sports journey. These offers make it even easier to enjoy everything the club has to offer, whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your game to the next level.

What’s on Offer from January to March 2025:

Membership Specials: For those eager to commit to their fitness goals in 2025, KTSCC is offering unbeatable membership deals:

3 months of squash membership for just £50.

3 months of combined squash and padel membership for only £80.

These affordable options provide access to world-class facilities and a welcoming community of players. Perfect for new players and Pay-and-Play enthusiasts.

Exclusive Upgrade for Existing Padel Members: Already a padel player at KTSCC? Broaden your horizons and add squash/racketball to your membership for just £10 extra per month for three months. This limited-time upgrade is a fantastic opportunity to explore another fun sport and make the most of your club membership.

Reduced playing Fees: Squash/racketball playing and guest fees lowered by £1 through 2025 — play more, save more!

Adult Learn to Play Courses: Ready to try something new? Starting in the 2nd week of January, KTSCC’s Adult Learn to Play courses for squash and racketball provide the perfect environment for beginners and returning players to get started. Led by experienced coaches, these sessions cover the basics of the games in a friendly and supportive atmosphere.These courses provide the perfect opportunity to get a feel for the game, meet new people, and explore the benefits of these energetic sports.

“At KTSCC, we’re passionate about introducing people to the joys of racket sports,” said Steve Townsend, Head Squash Coach at KTSCC. “Our Adult Learn to Play courses and special memberships are designed to make these sports accessible to everyone, regardless of age or experience. squash and racketball are not only great ways to stay fit, but they also offer a chance to build lasting friendships and be part of a dynamic community.”

With state of the art courts, expert coaching, and a supportive environment, KTSCC is the perfect place to start your squash or racketball journey. These exclusive January-to-March offers won’t last long, so don’t miss out!

Sign up as follows:For memberships offers, email: [email protected]

For Adults learn to play courses, email: [email protected]

Make 2025 the year you embrace fitness, fun, and new challenges with KTSCC. Join today and experience the excitement of squash and racketball!