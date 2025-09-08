Kenilworth club welcomes new head squash coach

Ready to lead: Jenny McKenna joins KTSCC as Head Squash Coach.”

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club (KTSCC) is excited to welcome Welsh Master International player Jenny McKenna as its new Head Squash Coach, beginning September 2025.

The club would also like to thank Steve Townsend for his many years of service as Head Coach and is pleased he will continue to support KTSCC in an advisory role.

Jenny joins with an impressive track record as both a player and coach. A former junior international, she represented county and country throughout her teenage years and competed at the World Junior Championships in Malaysia at 18. After a short spell on the professional circuit, her playing career was cut short by injury at 23 — but she quickly established herself as a highly respected coach.

Her coaching career highlights include: Running summer coaching camps at Princeton University (U.S.), Delivering coaching and sports development courses at degree level, Serving as Head Coach at David Lloyd Cardiff, Coaching as Wales Girls U17/U15 National Coach, Forner senior Welsh international., Currently Welsh master international player.

Alongside her squash credentials, Jenny holds degrees in Physiotherapy and Sports Development, bringing a holistic approach to performance, progression, and player wellbeing.

She will spend the first few weeks at the club meeting members, learning about existing programmes, and shaping her vision for the season ahead, before officially moving into the role full-time on 22nd September.

Jenny’s plans for KTSCC include: Expanding junior and adult squash programmes, Boosting participation and court use, Creating inclusive opportunities for all ages and abilities, Supporting competitive and social squash at every level.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the KTSCC community and building on the fantastic foundation already in place,” said Jenny. “I can’t wait to get started. If you have questions, or just want to get on court — contact me by email: [email protected]."