Kenilworth Croquet Club celebrate awards honours

Kenilworth Croquet Club, part of Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club (KTSCC), is celebrating a remarkable double achievement — becoming the first club in England to receive Croquet England’s Silver Club Mark accreditation, and now being named the inaugural winner of the Chris and Gail Barley Award for club development.

The Chris and Gail Barley Award, established by American croquet enthusiasts Chris and Gail Barley, recognises clubs that demonstrate exceptional progress and commitment to developing the sport. The accompanying grant will support Kenilworth’s continued community outreach, including youth sessions, open days, and partnerships with local organisations.

This latest recognition follows the club’s success in gaining the Silver Club Mark — Croquet England’s new quality standard for good governance, safeguarding, inclusivity and community engagement. Together, these awards highlight the enthusiasm, teamwork and dedication of Kenilworth’s volunteers and members, who keep the club thriving both on and off the lawns.

Membership Secretary Ian Robertson expressed the club's thanks at the National AGM, to Croquet England, Beatrice McGlen, Chris and Gail Barley for their support and generosity, as well as to everyone within the club who contributes their time and energy to make it such a welcoming and successful community.

With two national honours in quick succession, Kenilworth Croquet Club continues to lead the way in promoting croquet as a modern, inclusive and sociable sport for all.