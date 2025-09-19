Kenilworth croquet club celebrates a month of thrilling competition

Tactics galore!

The Crackley Lane Croquet Club has enjoyed an action-packed month, with several competitions reaching exciting conclusions and showcasing outstanding talent across all levels.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wells Cup, reserved for our lower-handicap players, reached its semi-finals and final on Saturday 2nd August. The morning semis were fiercely contested, setting the stage for an afternoon final between Mervyn and Nick. The closely fought match saw the second game decided on a golden hoop, with Mervyn emerging victorious, securing the prestigious trophy for the third time. Congratulations to Mervyn on this remarkable achievement!

On Sunday 3rd August, the Ladies Trophy showcased some exceptional skill. The closely fought games reflected the high standard of play, with Val Moss triumphing after winning five matches and dropping only a single point, scoring an impressive 29 out of 30 points. Val’s performance was a masterclass in consistency and precision – well done!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The July Level competition, held slightly later than usual on 16th August, crowned a first-time winner. Alan Worrall narrowly defeated Tony Watmore in a thrilling final, 7-5, 7-6, after both had bested Pauline Dennis and Elizabeth Thomson in the semi-finals. A fantastic achievement for Alan and a testament to the competitive spirit of the club.

The club’s second Doubles Competition on 24th August was another glorious day on the lawns, with seven teams battling across six matches each. Several matches went down to the wire, but in the end, Phil Blake and Tony Breedon claimed victory, finishing just two points ahead of Val Moss and Ivan.

Looking ahead, KTSCC members are preparing for another WMF league game in September and a friendly away match at Stourbridge, with several Association Croquet competitions also approaching their final rounds. The club continues to thrive, offering competitive play, camaraderie, and plenty of memorable moments on the lawn.

For further information about Croquet or our club emails: [email protected]