Kenilworth Croquet Club celebrates a year of triumphs and a national first

Lynne & Phil with the Kenilworth Festival trophy

Kenilworth Croquet Club has rounded off an exceptional season marked by competitive spirit, community engagement, and a historic national first.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Kenilworth Festival, held on Sunday 12th October organised by Philip Wood, once again proved to be one of the highlights of the year. Eight pairs from seven different clubs took part, each pair playing the others in a demanding full-day schedule.

Many matches were fiercely contested, several going to the final hoop, but in the end Kenilworth emerged unbeaten, winning all seven of their matches — an outstanding achievement that secured them the title. The festival remains a much-enjoyed fixture, and the club is already looking forward to defending the trophy next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season’s finale saw the GC Pindi Cup come to an exciting conclusion, with Ian Robertson and Pauline Harvey contesting a close and skilful final. After a hard-fought match, Ian claimed victory 7–4, 7–5, bringing the competition to a thrilling close.

Croquet - fun for all ages

Although a planned friendly against Edgbaston had to be cancelled at the last minute, Kenilworth went ahead with their fixture against Moreton-in-Marsh on 14th October. Despite Moreton’s defeat, the match was played in great spirit, and both clubs are looking forward to a return encounter next year in the Cotswolds — particularly as Moreton’s club, still in its early years, continues to grow and thrive.

The proudest moment of the year came with the announcement that Kenilworth Croquet Club is the first in England to receive the Silver Mark Accreditation from Croquet England. This new national award recognises clubs demonstrating excellence in governance, safeguarding, financial management, and community engagement.

At Croquet England’s Annual General Meeting in early October, Kenilworth received further recognition with the inaugural Chris and Gail Barley Award, including a grant of £500 in support of club development. The club has since been in touch with the Barleys and hopes to welcome them to Kenilworth during a future visit to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to lighter end-of-season maintenance this autumn, members will continue to enjoy play through the winter months, weather permitting — a welcome change from recent years when the lawns needed longer rest periods.

As the season concludes, Kenilworth Croquet Club extends warm wishes to all local sports clubs for a successful and enjoyable winter — and extends a warm invitation to anyone interested in trying croquet.

New players of all ages and abilities are always welcome, with coaching and equipment provided.

To find out more or arrange a taster session, please contact Kenilworth Croquet Club by email: [email protected].