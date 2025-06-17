Kenilworth Croquet Club open season with victory

By KTSCC Kenilworth
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 13:44 BST
L-R: Phil Mander, Mervyn Harvey, Captain Cliff Daniel, Adrian Morris & Nigel Pigdon
L-R: Phil Mander, Mervyn Harvey, Captain Cliff Daniel, Adrian Morris & Nigel Pigdon
Kenilworth took on a strong team from Shrewsbury in the first match of the season in the West Midlands Association Croquet League.

A wet start to the day dampened spirits, particularly the Shrewsbury team who had driven through rain for two hours. By mid-morning, however, the sun was shining for an enjoyable day of Croquet.

The morning matches went Kenilworth’s way with Adrian Morris and Nigel Pigdon taking the doubles 20-13 with Phil Mander 20-17 and Mervyn Harvey 26-17 winning both singles. This gave Kenilworth the lead by three games to nil.

The top players from each team played each other in the first afternoon match. Kenilworth’s Morris took the game 26-11 to win the match for Kenilworth.

Mander won his match 18-12 but Shrewsbury then took two consolation wins, to give Kenilworth the victory, 5 games to two. Anyone wishing to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk where Croquet forms part of the Kenilworth Tennis Squash and Croquet club.

