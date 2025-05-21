Kenilworth Croquet Club's B team claims Robertshaw Cup after stunning debut victory

Croquet at KTSCC

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club is celebrating a major achievement after its B team won the prestigious Robertshaw Cup at their first attempt, defeating reigning champions and fellow clubmates Kenilworth A team in a thrilling finale held in Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robertshaw Cup, donated and devised by Paul Robertshaw of Himley, is contested by the top four teams from the previous season’s West Midlands Federation Golf Croquet League. This year’s event was hosted at the Birmingham Edgbaston Croquet Club , where four teams – Broadwas, Himley, Kenilworth A, and Kenilworth B – battled it out across three competitive rounds.

Each match involves three players per team, with two singles and one doubles game played per round. Kenilworth B – Pauline Harvey (handicap 4), Nick Hegan (3), and Ian Robertson (3) – entered with the joint highest team handicap, but quickly proved they were serious contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They opened with a surprise victory over Broadwas, including a standout performance from Ian, who defeated a -1 handicap player. Kenilworth A overcame Himley in their first match. Round two saw both Kenilworth teams maintain momentum, with B team defeating Himley and A team beating Broadwas.

Ian Robertson, Pauline Harvey, Nicvk Hegan (L-R)

That set up a dramatic all-Kenilworth final round. Kenilworth B won key singles matches in rounds one and three, and swept all games in round two – securing a 4–2 victory and the Cup. Pauline Harvey delivered a flawless performance, winning all her singles and doubles matches.

Kenilworth's tournament manager Mervyn Harvey said: “It was a fantastic day of croquet played in great spirit. Kenilworth B’s teamwork and composure were outstanding. Their win highlights the growing strength and depth of talent within our club.” Adding '' We are continually looking for newcomers to take up the sport here at Crackley Lane, if anyone is interested please email: [email protected]''