Kenilworth Croquet knocked out by Bury
Having won the West Midlands Association Croquet League last year, Kenilworth qualified to compete in the National Secretary’s Shield competition.
In round 1 they were drawn away to Bury in Greater Manchester.
In the morning round, Kenilworth’s Mervyn Harvey was victorious (26 – 8) v Bury’s best player, but after that, it was all downhill.
Captain Cliff Daniel partnered Nigel Pigdon in the doubles. This was Pigdon’s debut for the club and he played well but they went down in a tight game (8 – 11)
In the other morning match, Philip Wood clawed back an early deficit but lost his match (14 – 17)
Kenilworth lost all four singles in the afternoon but with two matches only losing by the single hoop. This gave Bury the victory six games to one.
Later this month Kenilworth take on Broadwas in the first match of the 2024 West Midlands League.
If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet
Make a date to visit us at our Open Day on 26th May. All are welcome, no dress code, you can use a club mallet, but flat soles shoes are required.
Come along and give Croquet a try.