Kenilworth croquet player claims the Fellows’ Salver

By KTSCC Kenilworth
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 07:52 BST
Philip Wood playing amongst the leavesplaceholder image
Philip Wood playing amongst the leaves
Philip Wood captured the Fellows’ Salver at the Kenilworth Tennis, Squash, and Croquet Club, defeating last year’s champion in a keenly contested final on the Crackley Lane lawns.

The autumn weather added extra drama to the day at Crackley Lane, as neighbouring poplar trees carpeted the lawns with falling leaves. Players cleared the lawns before play could begin — though the leaves continued to tumble throughout the matches.

Most Popular

In the semi-finals, Wood produced his best form of the season to edge past Mervyn Harvey 23–20. The other semi saw Elizabeth Thomson make full use of her handicap advantage to take an early lead, before Nigel Pigdon staged a spirited comeback to win 21–18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The final brought together Wood and Pigdon, last year’s winner. Wood’s confident hoop running proved decisive, earning him a 24–18 victory and the Salver.

There was also success for newer players: Jon Hodge, a fast-improving recent recruit to the club, notched up two wins — marking him as a name to watch in future competitions.

The club welcomes newcomers of all ages and abilities to try croquet. For more details, visit www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet.

.

Related topics:Kenilworth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice