Kenilworth croquet player claims the Fellows’ Salver

Philip Wood playing amongst the leaves

Philip Wood captured the Fellows’ Salver at the Kenilworth Tennis, Squash, and Croquet Club, defeating last year’s champion in a keenly contested final on the Crackley Lane lawns.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The autumn weather added extra drama to the day at Crackley Lane, as neighbouring poplar trees carpeted the lawns with falling leaves. Players cleared the lawns before play could begin — though the leaves continued to tumble throughout the matches.

In the semi-finals, Wood produced his best form of the season to edge past Mervyn Harvey 23–20. The other semi saw Elizabeth Thomson make full use of her handicap advantage to take an early lead, before Nigel Pigdon staged a spirited comeback to win 21–18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final brought together Wood and Pigdon, last year’s winner. Wood’s confident hoop running proved decisive, earning him a 24–18 victory and the Salver.

There was also success for newer players: Jon Hodge, a fast-improving recent recruit to the club, notched up two wins — marking him as a name to watch in future competitions.

The club welcomes newcomers of all ages and abilities to try croquet. For more details, visit www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet.

.