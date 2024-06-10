Kenilworth Croquet take the Robertshaw Cup
Three of the four teams had an aggregate handicap of 8 but Broadwas, with home advantage, playing on their idiosyncratic, undulating lawns, had a total handicap only 1 and hence were hot favourites.
Kenilworth had an inauspicious start, losing to Himley 2 - 4 while Broadwas beat Eardisley 6 - 0.
The second round proved to be the turning point when Kenilworth beat Broadwas 4 – 2.
Kenilworth beat Eardisley 4 – 2 in the third round and Broadwas just managed a 3 – 3 draw with Himley but claimed the victory on Hoop count.
With two wins each for Kenilworth and Broadwas, Kenilworth claimed the Robertshaw cup based on “Who beat Whom”.
Kenilworth captain, Philip Wood was pleased with the result as two of his 2023 league winning team were unavailable for this match. This demonstrated the strength in depth of Croquet in Kenilworth.
If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet