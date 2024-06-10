Kenilworth Croquet take the Robertshaw Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenilworth Croquet were the surprise winners of the Robertshaw Cup, a competition between the top four teams in last year’s West Midlands Golf Croquet League.

Three of the four teams had an aggregate handicap of 8 but Broadwas, with home advantage, playing on their idiosyncratic, undulating lawns, had a total handicap only 1 and hence were hot favourites.

Kenilworth had an inauspicious start, losing to Himley 2 - 4 while Broadwas beat Eardisley 6 - 0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second round proved to be the turning point when Kenilworth beat Broadwas 4 – 2.

Kenilworth team l-r Nigel Pigdon, Philip Wood, capt and Mervyn Harvey

Kenilworth beat Eardisley 4 – 2 in the third round and Broadwas just managed a 3 – 3 draw with Himley but claimed the victory on Hoop count.

With two wins each for Kenilworth and Broadwas, Kenilworth claimed the Robertshaw cup based on “Who beat Whom”.

Kenilworth captain, Philip Wood was pleased with the result as two of his 2023 league winning team were unavailable for this match. This demonstrated the strength in depth of Croquet in Kenilworth.