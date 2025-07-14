Kenilworth croquet team fall Just short in narrow West Midlands League defeat to Eardisley

Kenilworths Adrian Morris lining up his peg-out

Kenilworth's promising start to the West Midlands Croquet League campaign came to a halt this weekend as they narrowly lost 3–2 away to Eardisley in testing conditions.

Having previously enjoyed strong victories over Shrewsbury and Church Stretton, the visitors were brought back to earth on Eardisley's fast and unforgiving lawns, where parched surfaces turned long shots into gambles and hoop approaches into a real challenge.

Kenilworth's Adrian Morris opened the day brightly with a confident 26–14 win in his morning singles match. Despite his opponent's early lead thanks to handicap play, Morris produced two decisive breaks to seal the win.

However, the doubles pairing of Cliff Daniel and Philip Wood found the going tough against Eardisley’s top duo. The hosts’ local knowledge of the rapid lawns proved crucial as they cruised to a 24–5 win to level the match at 1–1 going into the afternoon.

In the singles session, Daniel looked poised for a second Kenilworth point after taking an early lead, but his opponent rallied strongly to take the game 26–9. Wood, however, turned things around in his match. Trailing early, he grew into the game to secure a hard-fought 18–15 win and set up a thrilling decider.

That left Morris facing Eardisley captain Tony Johnston in a closely contested final match. The early exchanges were even, but Johnston used his handicap advantage cleverly and employed a disciplined defensive strategy to edge out Morris 20–12 and hand Eardisley the overall victory.

Kenilworth will be looking to finish their league season on a high as they host Broadwas from Worcester at the end of the month.

Anyone interested in trying or learning more about croquet can visit https://ktscc.co.uk/ where croquet is part of the Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club’s offering.