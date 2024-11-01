Kenilworth Masters S.C. rank 4th nationally

James Wardle British record holder 400 IM 35-39 yrs

A British record and a hoard of individual and relay medals helped Masters Swimming club, KMSC impressively challenge the big swimming clubs for the National title at the recent GoCardless Swim England Masters National Championships at Ponds Forge, Sheffield coming 4th out of the total 274 clubs.

Adult swimming club, Kenilworth Masters was founded in 1987 and has been going from strength to strength ever since. Their current 160 members range in age from 17 to 89. Despite being a relatively small club compared to many, KMSC proudly boast a collection of World, European and National medal holders/record holders as well a great number of enthusiastic, dedicated and committed members who swim for fitness, health and fun.

Last weekend, 25th-27th October, 27 of their competitive members travelled to the “magic waters” of Ponds Forge in Sheffield to compete at the GoCardless Swim England Masters National Championships alongside over 1600 other competitors. Throughout the weekend the medal tally impressively racked up to 28, consisting of 9 gold medals, 11 silver and 8 bronze in the individual events including a much sort after new British record for James Wardle in the Men's 35-39 year old age group 400m Individual Medley.

The team also competed in 21 team relay swims, bringing home 16 medals in total, 6 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze.

KMSC team

Clubs are awarded a point for every swim across the weekend, without a disqualification, with extra points on offer for the top three in each event and double points for team swims. Out of the 274 clubs represented over the weekend, Kenilworth masters came 4th overall behind Trafford Metro, Birmingham Masters and City of Sheffield. All big city clubs boasting much bigger teams.

Jill Groves, Club Chairperson said, We are so proud of representing KMSC, it provides such an inclusive and welcoming environment to keep fit and healthy and we have nurtured and supported some fantastic competitive swimmers. Achieving national and international medals and records comes despite still struggling for quality pool time to train consistently and reach our full potential.

A large representative from the club will now go on to represent the County of Warwickshire in the upcoming ASA SENIOR AND MASTERS INTER-COUNTIES CONTEST 2024 on Sunday 10th November at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

More information can be found on their website www.kenilworthmasters.co.uk and about last weekend’s competition via the Swim England website Masters News | All the latest English and British Masters swimming news