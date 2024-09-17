Kenilworth RFC are well-beaten at Long Eaton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kenilworth rugby Club travelled for our first ever fixture with newly promoted Long Eaton and the second game of the Regional 1 Midlands campaign, looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat at Silhillians.

As the previous week Kenilworth conceded early tries to trail 0-19. However this seemed to put some life into Kenilworth who responded with a catch and drive try from Chaz Hudson and a first try from new boy Harry Thompson, after good interchanges from the back row, to go in at half time 14-19 down. Problems mounted however when prop Ted Bromwich retired with a knee injury, replaced by another new signing, Gaz Curtis.

Any hopes of a Kenilworth revival were quickly extinguished however when Long Eaton did their own version of the rolling maul and passed out for a score in the corner. Full back Will Morgan was then injured in a try saving tackle and was replaced by last season’s top points scorer Mark O’Connor.

A further Long Eaton try followed for a 33-21 scoreline. Lewis Kavanagh was then replaced by ex colt Oz Kirwan and Kenilworth responded with a try from Todd Freemantle, making his 50th appearance for the club, converted by Mark O’Connor.

Harry Thompson: Try scorer and KRFC Man of Match

Kenilworth went out in search of a try bonus point but it was Long Eaton who scored a further two converted tries for a final scoreline of 21-47.

Next up for Kenilworth is a home fixture on Sat 21st Sept against Bromsgrove, 3pm kick off. Before this game around 60 of the club’s members will be walking from Coventry War Memorial Park (the location of the club’s first ever game in 1924 against Yeomanry) to Glasshouse Lane as part of the club’s 100th year celebrations.

The club’s 2nd XV, now playing in Warwickshire 1 league are also at home against Daventry, 3pm kick off.

Willie Whitesmith