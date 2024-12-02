Kenilworth teen wins national squash volunteering award

Sophie Townsend

Sophie Townsend has been named Young Volunteer/Coach of the Year at the 2024 England Squash Awards for her volunteer coaching work at Kenilworth Squash Club, which she juggles alongside her own playing career and school studies.

15-year-old Townsend is a former E Grade 2022 Warwickshire county champion and recently competed in the U17s category at the ProAir British Junior Championships, but it’s in the coaching seat where she’s really flourished.

She has been volunteering at Kenilworth for close to five years now, and coaches younger players on Saturdays and Tuesday evenings after school. Commenting on her role, Townsend said: “Well, I just thought I might as well start helping out and assisting a bit. I like helping younger players learn new things and enjoy the sport as much as I do. I like to keep the sessions fun while helping them learn at the same time.”

This year is the second occasion that Townsend has been nominated for the award after initially being shortlisted back in 2022, so she was delighted to have claimed the accolade this time around. She explained: “It feels good because I was shortlisted a few years ago, and I didn't get it, so I was happy to get it this year.”

Whilst winning the award is naturally a memorable moment for Townsend, her passion to help others to fulfil their potential on court remains as strong as ever.

“My favourite thing is seeing how much the kids have improved over the years,” she said. “I remember teaching these two little ones when they were 4 or 5, and now they're 8 and 9, and they're really good. They can play proper squash, running about with each other, and it's really nice to see.”

Despite her age, Townsend already plays in the club’s adult leagues and is a member of the women’s team, and hopes to follow in the footsteps of one of Kenilworth’s greats. She concluded:

“I look up to SJ (Sarah-Jane Perry) because she plays and grew up at my club and went to the same school as me. I also look up to Gina Kennedy quite a lot because she jumped up the rankings really quickly.”