Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club bucks the trend with fee freeze

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club chose to keep membership fees unchanged for the next 12 months during their latest AGM.

"As costs rise in many areas, we've chosen to keep our fees steady so that members can continue to enjoy everything the club has to offer," said Frank Hurst.

"We want to ensure that everyone can stay engaged with our sports and club life without the worry of increased costs."

This decision reflects KTSCC's commitment for making membership as affordable and accessible as possible during this period, ensuring that "everyone in our community has the opportunity to take part".

Alongside the unchanged membership rates, KTSCC continues to offer a Pay & Play option — introduced last year for all racket sports — giving players the flexibility to enjoy the club's facilities without a long-term commitment.

As Warwickshire's premier padel club, KTSCC stands out not just for its first-class padel facilities but also for its thriving Tennis, Squash, and Croquet communities.

With top-tier courts, lawns and competitive teams, all with a welcoming atmosphere, Crackley Lane is the place to play, compete and be part of something special.

For more details about our Club, Membership or Pay & Play, visit the website https://www.ktscc.co.uk/ or email [email protected].