Kenilworth Tennis, Squash, and Croquet Club to open two additional Padel Courts

The Kenilworth Tennis, Squash, and Croquet Club is thrilled to announce that construction of two new state-of-the-art padel courts is nearing completion.

These extra courts are set to open on 16th November, this exciting expansion will bring the total number of padel courts at Crackley Lane to four, responding to the growing popularity of this fast-paced and accessible racquet sport among members and the local community.

Padel, which combines elements of tennis and squash in a smaller, enclosed court, has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Its appeal lies in its accessibility to players of all ages and skill levels, making it a perfect fit for KTSCC’s inclusive ethos and commitment to offering diverse sporting opportunities.

“Padel has truly taken off at our club, and we’re delighted to be able to expand our facilities to meet this demand,” said Guy Pearson Head Padel coach . “The new courts will allow more members to play, whether for fun or competition, and will further establish KTSCC as one of the leading clubs for racket sports in the region.”

Superb facilities

The new padel courts have been designed to meet the highest standards of play, featuring high-quality artificial turf, glass and mesh walls, enhancing both recreational and competitive matches. The expanded facilities will enable KTSCC to host larger tournaments, league matches, and offer additional coaching and social events, all aimed at growing the club’s vibrant padel community.

KTSCC’s Padel Program continues to offer something for everyone, from beginners to experienced players. With the additional courts, the club plans to further roll out:New leagues and tournaments: Engaging competitions for players of all levels.Expanded coaching sessions: Expert-led training for juniors and adults alike.Social mixers: Fun events to connect players and build community spirit."The excitement around padel is palpable, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of its growth in Kenilworth and Warwickshire,” added Guy Pearson. “These new courts reflect our dedication to providing top-tier facilities and ensuring every member has access to the best sporting experience possible."

For more information on KTSCC’s padel programs, membership, and upcoming events, please visit our website at https://www.ktscc.co.uk/padel/ or email us at [email protected]