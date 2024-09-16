Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club announces squash open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club (KTSCC) is excited to announce a free Squash and Racketball Open Day on Saturday, 28th September 2024, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

This event is for you to come and have a try at one of the healthiest sports in the world, or maybe you used to play, and want to get back into it?

Join us for an afternoon of free squash sessions, professional coaching and fun activities. Whether you've never picked up a racket or are a seasoned player, this is a great opportunity to experience the sport in a welcoming and friendly environment. Equipment will be provided, so just bring yourself, comfortable clothing, some clean trainers and enthusiasm.

Juniors and seniors very welcome.

Squash fun at Crackley Lane

''We're thrilled to open our doors to the local community and share our love for squash and racketball'' said Steve Townsend, head Squash Coach at KTSCC. ''Squash is a fantastic way to stay fit, have fun and meet new people and we hope this event encourages more people to give it a try.''

Everyone is welcome to attend and no prior experience is necessary. Whether your're curious about the sport or looking to reconnect with squash, this event promises an enjoyable experience for all.