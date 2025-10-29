Khalsa FC beat Heathcote Athletic to progress in Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup

We have a selection of Cup and League matches this week and start off with the Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup.

Heathcote Athletic FC 2 Khalsa FC A 4

A brace apiece at half time. Jacob Bell and Christopher Seaman on target for Heathcote. Cameron Hill and Josh Mann getting the Khalsa goals. A Talveen Nagi strike on the hour mark gave Khalsa the advantage and he grabbed his second with sixteen minutes to go to seal the win for Khalsa, who progress into the next round.

Warwick United FC 2 Midland Rovers FC 1

A tight one here and all the goals coming late in the second half. Daniel Camara struck on the hour mark to give United the advantage. Paulo Mota then added a second with fifteen minutes to go. AaRONm ARTIN struck back with a goal for Rovers in the last minute but it was too little too late and United held on to progress into the next round.

We move on to the Cancer Cup and we start with a local derby game.

Bishops ItchingtonFC 4 Stockton Reserves FC 2

Bishops had this one wrapped up in the first half as it went to form. A Joel Bennett brace, Tyler Reeve and Jamie Simpson with the first half goals. Stockton fought back and struck twice through Oscar Bailey and Harry Thompson, but Bishops held firm and progress into the next round.

Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club FC 0

Ettington RoversFC 2

The Tractor boys went down to ten men after James Digby was red carded after nineteen minutes. They were still in the hunt at half time as it remained scoreless. Rovers took the lead on the hour mark through Kai Mason. Ben Sandiford added a second fifteen minutes later. Rovers progress into the next round.

We move on to the George Dutton Cup.

Leam Hibs FC 5 Chadwick End FC 1

This one went to form and Hib’s were two up by half time. Charlie Fitzmaurice led the way with a hat-trick. Liam Blake and Josh Tiff added the others. Jack Dunne with the Chadwick consolation with less than ten minutes to go. Hib’s progress.

Wellesbourne Wanderers FC 6 Cubbington Albion FC 2

A game of two halves here. Albion were ahead at the break. Oliver Owen-Smith and Alex Witchell with the goals. Alex Rea with the first half strike for Wanderers. The second half was a different kettle of fish ! Within eight minutes Dion Love had grabbed a brace to put Wellesbourne ahead. Elliott Durbin then added a brace of his own and James Michael Pomeroy rounded it off with a last minute strike. Wanderers progress into the next round.

We move on to League action now and as usual we start with Division 1.

Bowling GreenFC 2 Long Itchington FC 4

Sam Crawford with a brace, George Ellis and Louis Mitchell added the others for the Long Men. Ben Wilson with a late brace for Bowling Green but it wasn’t enough. The Long Men move to the Top of the Table.

We move on to Division 2

Napton FC 3 Kenilworth Wardens FC 3

Napton went two up before the half hour mark. Nathaniel Miller and James Noon doing the damage. George Ferridge made it a one goal deficit on the half hour and that’s how it stayed until after the break. Hayden Twycross then struck a brace to swing the advantage to Wardens with twenty five minutes to go. Leo Kinsella had the last word with two minutes left on the clock he made it all square again and that’s how it stayed.

We move on to Division 3

Minds Matter FC 4 Real Barston FC 0

Fastest goal of the day here as Harvey Benton raced clear to slot home after only two minutes. Connor Smith added a second two minutes later. Callum Gellender added a third before the break. Smith got his second with fifteen minutes to go to wrap it up. Minds Matter retain their 100% record and sit at the Top of the Table.

StocktonFC 1 Kineton United FC 2

A close one here and Kineton have two first half strikes from Aiden Johnson and Calum Naven-Jones to thank for the points. Kineton have started to climb the table and have games in hand.

We round up with one result from Division 4 and it was a ding dong thriller!

Sutham United Reserves FC 5 JDS Sporting FC 4

Finn Powell put Southam ahead after only four minutes. Riley Birch made it two fifteen minutes later. Ellis StJohn pulled one back a minute later and Steven Thomas made it two apiece seven minutes after that! Oliver Reeves then struck just before the break to give Southam back the advantage at half time. Reeves struck again just after the break to restore the two goal advantage to Southam, however late strikes from Harris Gilbert and Chris Jones made it all square again. With twelve minutes left on the clock Toby Kennedy popped up to put Southam ahead again and the home side held on to take the points.

