Khalsa lead Division One of the Leamington and District Sunday League despite being held to a draw this weekend.

Here are all the results from another busy week of action.

Division 1: Khalsa 2 Leamington Hib's Reserves 2

Two late goals from Andrew Hood and Isaiah Balu earned leaders Khalsa a point here after Hibs Reserves had scored two of their own. Hood with his strike after coming on as a sub on the hour mark making an impact.

Long Itchington 2 Bourton and Frankton 0

Division 2: Bishops Itchington 0 Leamington Hib's 7 – Conor Smith gave Hib's the perfect start with a goal after three minutes. Josh Beeson added a second on the half hour mark. Two minutes after the break and Connoll Farrell added a third and it stayed that way until Beeson got his second with twenty two minutes to go. Farrell then scored again six minutes later, followed by two goals in four minutes from Josh Tiff and Tom Hitchcox which wrapped it all up. Hib's sit top of the table with a 100% record.

Heathcote Athletic 1 HRI Harbury 0 – A solitary Owen May goal with twenty minutes to go was enough here for Heathcote to take the points.

Kenilworth Wardens 0 Napton 1 – Josh Hyams with the only goal in this one coming after sixteen minutes, but Napton held on to take the points home.

Division 3: Chadwick End 3 Bowling Green 10; Kenilworth Royal Oak 3 Ettington Rovers 3 – Three late goals doing the damage for Ettington here. Jordan Robinson with a brace in three minutes with twenty minutes to go, topped off by another from Jordan Pearce four minutes from time.

Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club 2 Fusilier 2 – A game of two halves here as Massey's took a two goal lead into the break. The first was a cross that looked as if it was perfect for the attacker coming in at the back post, but instead it deceived everyone and dipped inside the far post. The second came from some work down the left and the keeper failed to clear the cross and a smart turn and shot crashed into the net to make it two.

The second half belonged to Fusilier and Joe Wright started the comeback off six minutes into the second half. Ben Scandrett then completed the recovery with a second goal thirteen minutes from time.

Division 4: AFC Snitterfield 5 Real Barston 3 – Barston recovered well in the second half here but ran out of time. Cameron Anderson and William Gorki gave Snitterfield a two goal start after thirty minutes. Sam Harris then pulled one back four minutes into the second half, but Sam Jalowiecki added another for Snitterfield. Five Minutes later and Gareth Davies got a second for Barston, and then Andrew Thomson added a third to close the gap again. A minute later and William Bench re-opened the gap and Noah Rose completed late on.

Minds Matter 2 Stockton 0; Pig And Fiddle 2 Hampton Magna 4

Matty Goodwin with the first on the half hour to give Magna the lead. Calum Gellender replied seven minutes later. Thomas Hudson then took advantage and helped himself to a Magna Hat-trick , before Thomas Halbert got a second for Pig with fourteen minutes to go, but Magna held on.

Division 5: Balsall and Berkswell 1 Midland Rangers 1 – A goal in each half and the points were shared. Jack Villiers with the Rovers opener and Luke Shingler got the equaliser with fourteen minutes to go. Southam United Reserves 2 Kenilworth Town 4 – Town maintain their 100% record. A brace apiece for Tommy Clarke and Mathew Leek doing the damage.

Warwick United 6 Stockton Reserves 4 – United were four goals up by half time here. Ben Sallis getting the first, William Godwin the second, Luke Johnson- Rawlings the third and Ben Law the fourth in first half stoppage time. Jamie Johnson-Rawlings added a fifth early in the second half and Sallis grabbed a second with twenty minutes to go.

Wellesbourne Wanderers Development 2 Kineton Sports and Social Club 2 – Fastest goal of the day here for Joel Giblin to put Wanderers in front in the first minute. Craig Banks made it all square fifteen minutes later. With twenty five minutes left on the clock Dion Love restored Wanderers advantage but Jamie Cox replied six minutes later to share the points.