Knighthead completes 40 per cent acquisition of Birmigham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC on behalf of its investors has completed its investment in Birmingham Phoenix, the Hundred franchise based at Edgbaston and part of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, further bolstering the city’s world-class sporting offer and unlocking significant funding for grassroots cricket.

Renowned for its strategic investments in global sports and infrastructure, as well as local investments in Netball Super League team, Birmingham Panthers, and Birmingham City Football Club, Knighthead has acquired a 49% stake in Birmingham Phoenix, with WCCC retaining the remaining 51%.

The deal has been announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (“ECB”), alongside the formal completion of five other deals with other teams in The Hundred. The remaining two are on track for formal completion at a later date. This announcement follows the exclusivity period launched earlier this year, during which Knighthead entered final-stage negotiations for Birmingham Phoenix.

The eight partnerships represent a valuation of the teams of over £975 million, with more than £500 million now set to be invested into the English and Welsh cricket ecosystem once all deals are finalised. This includes a dedicated £50 million commitment to grassroots cricket, ensuring the game continues to thrive at every level, with the remainder distributed to professional counties.

The milestone comes just under a week before the 2025 competition begins and marks a transformative moment for The Hundred and the future of cricket in England and Wales.

WCCC in partnership with Knighthead will take operational control of Birmingham Phoenix from Wednesday 1 October 2025.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive of WCCC, commented, “The growth of Birmingham Phoenix over the past five years has been phenomenal and this commitment from Knighthead will enable us to take the team to new levels globally. It will increase the impact of cricket across the West Midlands and into our region’s diverse communities, attracting new followers to the sport.

“It also means we can work with Knighthead’s other sports investments in the city to help with their plans for the Sports Quarter, ensuring that the city’s burgeoning sports scene continues to grow, creating jobs and opportunities for those that need them the most.”

Andrew Shannahan, Managing Member at Knighthead, said, "We’re incredibly proud to deepen our investment in Birmingham through joining The Hundred and putting our support behind Birmingham Phoenix. Knighthead is committed to building something truly special and making an even greater impact across sport and community in this city - and cricket will play a vital part of that fabric.”

Kyle Kneisly, Partner at Knighthead, added, “This investment reflects Knighthead’s belief in Birmingham’s future, and in the power of sport to bring people together, inspire the next generation, and drive meaningful growth for the region. We look forward to supporting the Phoenix and continuing to build a world-class sporting ecosystem here in Birmingham."

Birmingham Phoenix has one of the most diverse and engaged fan bases in English cricket, with women making up nearly a third of attendees at Edgbaston fixtures, and a quarter of attendees being under the age of 16.

August sees the start of The Hundred get underway for Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston Stadium, with the opening fixture taking place on Friday 8 August, followed by the visit of Oval Invincibles on Tuesday 12 August, London Spirit on Sunday 17 August, and Welsh Fire on Friday 22 August.