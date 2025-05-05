Ladies Night to follow Family Fun Day at Warwick races

Time to Bite clears the last in the Marcot Flooring Solutions Handicap Chase (photo by David Pratt)

Saturday is The Valley Ladies Night at Warwick and the six-race card, which gets underway at 5.40pm, is followed by music with a full headline set from Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax and Friends.

There are two Class 3 events, starting with The Valley Beginners Chase at 6.40pm in which Dan Skelton has two of the seven entries, followed by the Lewis Badges 1832 Handicap Hurdle which could see the Olly Murphy-trained course winner Prince Imperial go for his fourth win in a row.

May Bank Holiday Monday saw another big crowd for Family Fun Day, one of Warwick's most popular meetings of the year, and Dan Skelton, who was pipped to the 2024/25 trainers championship by Willie Mullins for the second year in a row, doubled his score for the current campaign when 2/5 favourite Belle Le Grand made all the running to take the opening racingtv.com Mares' Maiden Hurdle. Apart from getting in close at the third-last flight, she jumped well throughout to beat 20/1 shot Merely A Detail with plenty in hand.

Land Of Moon set out to make all the running in the Visit racingtv.com Novices' Handicap Chase, but was headed by Ballywilliam Boy jumping the penultimate fence. The race looked cut and dried as Ballywilliam Boy came to the last, but he seemed to idle and look for company on the run-in allowing Land Of Moon to get back in front and win by ½ length.

Nine lined up for the Join Racing TV Now Mares' Handicap Hurdle and it was Leave Her To Me who made just about all the running to follow up her narrow Hereford win in March. She had fallen at the penultimate flight in her previous race at Huntingdon, but set a decent standard and, although top-weight Roaring Home tried to close the gap, Leave Her To Me ran out a worthy winner. Granny Hawkins travelled well throughout the race, but was found wanting in the closing stages and a drop back in trip could be on the cards next time.

Harry's Hope stalked the veteran I'm A Starman into the home straight in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle, but jockey Harry Cobden had made it a real test of stamina and his mount saw out the trip well to score by 13 lengths and supplement his recent Carlisle win.

The front-running Time To Bite couldn't last home in Newton Abbot's heavy ground last time but, once he had got past early pace-setter Catchim, the rest never saw which way he went as he strolled home to win easily from Pep Talking in the Marcot Flooring Solutions Handicap Chase.

Hot favourite Indemnity went past leader Soleil D'Arizona halfway down the back straight to go clear and register a second hurdles success in the closing racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle and bring up a double for Harry Cobden on the afternoon.