Last bowl agony for Warwickshire in Middleton Cup opener

Warwickshire suffered a late defeat in their Middleton Cup opener

Warwickshire kicked off their Middleton Cup campaign with a trip to Cheltenham BC to take on Gloucestershire, the Bears started badly but started mounting a comeback, with the final third of the game played in heavy rain the overall result came down to the final wood of the game, the hosts winning 101-99 limiting Warwickshire to 5 of the available 22 points.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden Maries (Avenue Leamington), Will Brundle (Welford), Keith Wooding and Mark Ireland (both Avenue Coventry) got off to a good start, seven shots up at the midway stage. The next seven ends were all taken with singles, only one for the opposition, taking Ireland and co twelve shots ahead. A double for the Bears followed by both sides getting singles gave them a 22-8 victory. Alan Prew (Welford), Darren Ward (Rugby), Andy Sparkes (Whitnash) and Martin Timms (Welford) reached ten ends two shots down but scored a trio of doubles to move four ahead. With two ends left Timms’ rink still held a four shot advantage, the hosts nabbed a couple of singles but couldn’t stop a 17-15 win.

Ian Billington (Whitnash), Steve Merrett, Scott Ashby and Graham Ashby (all Avenue Coventry) recovered from a slow start to move a shot clear after ten ends. A good six end spell for Gloucestershire saw the take a six shot lead, with two ends left the scores were level, a single took the penultimate end for the hosts but Ashby and co levelled the game with a single, final score 17-17. Keith Avery (Avenue Coventry), Andy Manning (Nuneaton), Adam Shuttleworth (Whitnash) and Tom Millership (Avenue Coventry) were seven shots down after twelve ends but cut that down to two with a single and four. With one end left Millership’s rink were a shot down but dropped a single to finish 14-16 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Smith, Derek Maries, Luke Horne and Adam Smith (all Avenue Leamington) dropped a third end six but recovered trail by two with twelve ends gone. With two ends left the deficit had grown to seven, Smith and co scored a treble but their last end was the last to finish and saw the agony of the Gloucestershire skip needing to get a shot to win the game, a good bowl saw him take a double, winning the rink 21-15. Andy Prickett, Chris Brereton, Dan Box and Andy Walters (all Welford) also dropped an early six to reach nine ends twelve shots adrift. A good spell saw them cut the deficit to six with four ends to play but the hosts took all four with singles to sink Walters’ rink 24-14.